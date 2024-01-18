Oskido shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of him surprising his teenage son with leather school shoes

Fans praised Oskido for prioritising his son's education and supporting his musical aspirations

Many comments highlighted his positive influence on his son and his commitment to both education and music

Oskido is among the many proud parents whose bundles of joy are returning to school this week. The legendary star shared a heartwarming moment with his son on social media.

Oskido bought new shoes for his son as he returned to school. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Oskido advises son as he returns to school

Celebrated Mzansi music producer Oskido warmed his followers' hearts when he shared a video of his interaction with his teenage son, as he returned to school.

Taking to his Instagram page, the doting father shared the clip of the moment he surprised his son with a pair of leather school shoes. He noted that his son is already following in his footsteps and producing music.

Oskido also reiterated the importance of education and told his son that he should work hard in school to produce the best results. The star told fans to look out for the singles that his son will release this year. He said:

"King Tone SA 17-year-old young producer. He’s doing matric and also releasing some tracks this year and I don’t want him to drop out of school."

Oskido's fans react to his video

Social media users shared reactions to the heartwarming exchange between the father and son. many lauded Oskido for putting his son's education first.

ndumiso_makhanya_ wrote:

"Yazi I almost said this uncle looks like sis Judy . Kanti it’s the other way around."

@don_macasette commented:

"le piano yi nkinga yazi, nabo madala bethu ba yai shaya"

@mf18182 said:

"Positive attitude by Oskido is out of the world. God bless you every day!"

@only1coronationville noted:

"That's beautiful Grooties ❤️encouraging school ♥️"

