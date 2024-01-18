This week marked the first week for a lot of kids, and these celebrities made sure not to miss their kid's big day

Musa Mseleku, Ntando Duma, Sol Phenduka and two other celebrities accompanied their bundle of joys to school

Some children celebrate entering big school as they start grade 1, while others are still in the creche

Musa Mseleku, Sol Phenduka and Ntando Duma celebrated their children's first days at school. Image: @musamseleku, @solphenduka, @dumantando

It was a big for a lot of school going children in Mzansi. Wednesday, 17 January, and Thursday, 18 January, marked the first day of school in the schooling calendar. A lot of Mzansi's celebrated personalities shared the joys of watching their little ones return to school with huge smiles on their faces.

Musa Mseleku accompanies daughter to school

Reality TV star Musa Mseleku accompanied his daughter Obanzi Nsikayethu Senamile Mseleku to school as she started grade 1. He shared pictures with the two of them smiling in her classroom.

Mzansi lauded the businessman for showing up for all of his children.

"Every year, this year is Obanzi Nsikayethu Senamile Mseleku in her Grade 1 class. She is excited to go to school."

Sol Phenduka poses with his daughter in class

Some children celebrated entering big school as they start grade 1 while others are still in the creche. For podcaster and DJ, Sol Phenduka's daughter started grade 1. They were all smiles when he took a picture in her classroom.

"Bundle of Joy. First day of school. They grow so fast. My word."

Ntando Duma and daughter preach road safety

TV personality Ntando Duma partnered with Road Accident Fund to create a video where she and her daughter Sbahle, teach parents and children about road safety.

She transported her daughter to school and spoke to her about the rules of the road.

"Back to School means new beginnings and more journeys on the road. Let’s keep our kids safe and sound!"

Other celebs who shared pictures of their kid's first day at school include actor Oros Mampofu and Thabo Smol.

Oskido surprises son with school shoes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oskido shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of him surprising his teenage son with leather school shoes Fans praised Oskido for prioritising his son's education and supporting his musical aspirations.

Many comments highlighted his positive influence on his son and his commitment to both education and music.

