Musa Mseleku is in a messy situation after having received numerous accounts of scammers using his name

The businessman/ reality TV star is calling out online scammers for using his name to get money from innocent people

Speaking to Briefly News, Musa says he has tried to warn people, however, new profiles keep popping up

Musa Mseleku says his name and image are being used to scam people out of their money across TikTok and Instagram. Images: musamseleku

Musa Mseleku is warning people from engaging with social media accounts claiming to be him. The reality TV star has brought up an issue where people are using his likeness to scam unsuspecting individuals.

Musa says various Facebook and TikTok accounts are being used and people have already fallen victim to the scams.

Musa Mseleku details experience of identity theft

In a conversation with Briefly News, Musa Mseleku brought up his issue where his name and image are being used to scam innocent people.

Known for starring in Uthando Nesthembu, the reality TV star told Briefly News that he received many messages from people claiming they were scammed by "him":

"People are using our photos or videos and they act as if they're us. They make a video call as if it's me who's talking by reducing the voice and speaking like it's me."

He went on:

"The other instance is when they take a photo of myself and put them on a fake Facebook or TikTok saying I'm a forex trader."

"If you go on Facebook, you'll discover that there are over 20 accounts of Musa Mseleku and they all have my pictures. I don't know about TikTok but people have been asking whether I'm trading.

DJ Tira was also in a similar predicament after discovering an online account using his name and image to ask people for money.

Musa Mseleku warns against online scammers

The businessman spoke to Briefly News about having to continuously warn people against online scammers parading his name to get a quick buck:

"Those who've been able to reach me before depositing money, I've explained that it's not me behind the accounts. Unfortunately, some believed and only realised they were scammed once they were blocked."

He continued:

"We've been trying but unfortunately there's nothing we can do because social media has no regulations for verifying accounts."

Musa revealed that although he does not have a TikTok account, his images are all over the social media platform, thus ruining his name and reputation.

SA Celebs fall victim to scams

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo warning promoters against booking her from her bookings phone number after realizing that the number had been hacked.

Though the DJ managed to recover the number and her bookings, this issue is one of many that local celebs have had to face in recent years.

Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn Mkhize also came out after falling victim to con artists in 2022.

