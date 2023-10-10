A TikTok video shows a group of friends having fun until the bill arrives, at which point their mood takes a quick turn

Netizens were amused by the video, with some commenting that it went from "lunch to accounting class" and others sharing their own stories of splitting bills with friends

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One commenter suggested asking who has enough money to settle the whole bill and then reimbursing them later

No matter how you choose to do it, splitting the bill at a restaurant with a group of friends can be a fun and memorable experience.

The mood turned stressful when a group of friends had to pay and split the bill. Image: @lerato_ndlovukazi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Amusing TikTok video captures friends splitting the bill after a night out

A video of a group of friends having a fun time out together before the bill came to their table.

The footage posted by @lerato__ndlovukazi shows the group dancing and enjoying themselves at a vibey groove spot.

The video quickly switches to another clip of the group looking rather stressed as they calculate their contributions to the bill.

The fun moment went from 100 to zero really quickly, LOL. Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the funny friendship moment

Many people were amused by the friends and how their fun took a quick turn when it was time for money to be paid towards the bill.

Followthemoney commented:

"It went from lunch straight to an accounting class."

msizikababa said:

"Bengiyaphi moyongcwele ."

Bongz wrote:

"I once settled a bill of a lady in such a situation. Today we are in a 3-year relationship, ngenxa ye bill ."

Greg said:

"Ziyakhala ."

user9618233902819 said:

"Kwaphela umsindo ."

ThandiT commented:

"Me and my friends calculate shame, and no one is shocked at their bill. You can't order an expensive meal and then expect your friends to cover the cost."

tumimqalekani wrote:

"Ask who has enough money to settle the whole bill, take a Pic of the slip and then deposit the money in that person's Acc afterwards."

Woman sits at Spur with no food, only had money for transport to see friends

In another story, Briefly News reported that times are tough! This young woman only had enough money for transport, so she had to sit and watch her friends eat at Spur.

Some families have to scrape money together just to get to the shop, let alone buy food. This woman was so excited to see her friends that she didn't mind spending her last money on getting there even if she couldn't eat.

According to the caption, the reason she had no food was because she couldn’t afford any

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News