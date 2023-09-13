A principal of a school in Johannesburg took part in a TikTok dance video with his pupils in a hilarious way

He walked in on the children having fun and busting some light dance moves and joined them in the dancing

Netizens loved the principal, and some wished that they attended the school because of the vibe

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans wished they were part of a high school where the pupils danced with the principal. Image: @centennial.schools

Source: TikTok

Usually, when teachers find learners doing TikTok challenges, they tell them to go to class. Not this one.

The principal of a school in Sandton caught his pupils dancing. Instead of scolding them, the funky man joined his learners, and they busted some moves.

The gent was labelled the most fabulous principal, and netizens were glad he wasn’t tough on them.

Principal dances with pupils in TikTok video

@centennial.schools posted the video of their principal on their TikTok account. In it, six pupils are dancing a popular dance move when the principal appears behind them. He stands on the stairs for a few seconds with his hands folded. The learners turn around, and they realise that he’s there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They act terrified to see him. Suddenly, the principal joins them. The pupils and the principal dance together in a hilarious way, and the caption has them asking where he learned to dance like that. Watch the video:

Mzansi SBWLs to be in the dancing school

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see the principal participating in a TikTok dance challenge with his pupils.

Fush said:

“The principal has moves!”

Jade Terence Barter added:

“Honestly the coolest principal.”

K cried:

“I need to transfer here.”

Eghjsjusjsn remarked:

“Never seen such a happy school.”

Aliyaa wrote:

“Why did I not know about this school seven years ago?”

Leigh praised him.

“Best principal out there.”

User9428434194135 exclaimed:

“Forgive me. I was born in the 90s. I did not expect the principal I see now.”

SaRRizz proclaimed:

“I’m gonna send my kids here.”

Cape Town school does Myztro dance challenge

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a school from the Western Cape trended after doing the Myztro Dance challenge.

Stellengberg High School, an educational institution in Cape Town, did the dance challenge with their Afrikaans teacher. The internet was wowed by how the teacher knew the lyrics to the amapiano song.

When the rest of the school joined her in doing the challenge, netizens were excited and touched by the teacher’s positive participation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News