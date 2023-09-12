A man did not seem to be happy to be at his wedding in a video which shows him with a blank face

The groom, who is seated, is nonchalant while his wife is wearing a crown while having the time of her life

Netizens roasted the man and the woman’s crown and theorized about what was going through his mind

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A man and his wife were the subject of jokes because of their wedding video. Image: @ratseke1058

Source: TikTok

A hilarious wedding video of an unhappy groom and a bride with a strange crown has Mzansi wondering what is happening.

The main cast of the wedding left the nation laughing their brains off, confident that the husband did not want to be there.

Theories of what was happening flew in the comment section, much to the amusement of netizens.

Man is unhappy at wedding, woman dances freely

@ratseke1058’s TikTok video kept Mzansi entertained from the moment it was posted. The shot clip shows a thrilled bride dancing her heart out with what looks like a strange crown. In complete contrast to the bride and her party, the groom sits beside her with his hands folded. The man’s face shows no emotion during the happy da and is staring into the distance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video here:

Netizens kept in stitches by the video

Netizens made fun of the woman’s crown and her stone-faced husband, who did not enjoy getting married.

Richauntyuna said:

“I’d also stay seated. What crown is that?”

MaGasela laughed.

“It’s giving Kuvukiland. If the groom gets a chance to speak.”

Keitumetse Mofokeng remarked:

“The guy is thinking about his soulmate.”

Mmathapelo had a theory.

“There’s much to tell about him folding his hands like that. It says many things, but I don’t know whether to say he’s happy or not.”

Sphika04 joked:

“Nka loma Mr Bones.”

Nonks imagined what was going on in his head.

“‘They tricked me into this marriage, babe. I had no desire to get married. I was sitting down and not smiling, as you can see.’”

Bella98121 wrote:

“Wedding planning is tiring and expensive. On top of that, people demand things and want to control your wedding.”

Sne Mpungose chipped in:

“This is the Kuvukiland crown.”

Lungile Madonsela poked fun at the bride.

“The gang that pays lobola for themselves.”

Woman looks unhappy at wedding

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a couple trended after the bride looked unhappy.

The video of the two married lovers went viral after the gent looked to be in heaven while the lady appeared to be heading in the opposite direction. Netizens had theories about why the woman was sad and shared their views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News