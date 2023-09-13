Rachel Kolisi and her family made it lit in Toulon for the weekend where they decked themselves out in fun

The family activities included visiting different parts of the city, relaxing at the beach and dipping into the waters to cool themselves up

South Africans were thankful that Rachel had some well-deserved fun after an eventful few months

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

The Kolisis enjoyed a fantastic weekend in Toulon. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shared what it was like for her family to have a ball for a weekend in the city of Toulon.

The Kolisi clan watched Siya play against Scotland, went sightseeing and spotted a few South African supporters in France.

Rachel and the family have fun in Toulon

Rachel posted a clip of the fun weekend on her Instagram account, @rachelkolisi. The stunning woman and her family, which included Siya’s son Nic and their daughter, connected with other South Africans and Springbok fans in the city. They swam, sunbathed, ate and spotted South Africans wearing the country’s colours with pride.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rachel even saw a French national wearing the same pants as hers. They also watched the national team thrash Scotland, and it was at this game Siya kissed Rachel after winning.

Rachel Kolisi has reason to have a ball as the Kolisis recently moved to France after Siya signed to French team Racing 92.

Watch the reel here:

South Africans appreciate the Kolisi content

Netizens in the comment section showed love to Rachel and laughed at her funny moments.

Mrsschwartzi said:

“OMG, the matching security outfits. Finished!”

Robyn_opperman remarked:

“You definitely would have needed someone to be there for you after the big move and all the changes. Keep going, you are doing so well. Thank you for sharing little insights into your family with us.”

Gill.dinan wrote:

“So glad you had a good time and a great result. You deserve some time away. Hope you settle back into life in Paris.”

Mayodlova exclaimed:

“What a beautiful adventure! Have a blast.”

Merlse60forreal was happy.

“I love seeing the ladies’ bags on their backs.”

Anglapowell0211 chipped in.

“Adorable, especially the matchy security guard outfits. Love the sights and sounds.”

Rachel Kolisi shares feelings about moving to Paris

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi poured her heart out about the family’s move to Paris.

Rachel was happy and sad at moving to a new city and leaving her home nation behind. Netizens offered comfort and gave her positive advice on adjusting and representing South Africa well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News