CCTV footage shared on social media captured a woman fighting off a burglar trying to steal her TV

In the clip, the burglar drops the TV on the floor and then returns to stomp on it before fleeing.

Netizens were amused by the botched robbery attempt, with many praising the woman's bravery

A video of a thug who was caught red-handed in the middle of a house robbery has gone viral on TikTok.

CCTV footage shows a burglar and a woman battling it out for a TV. Image: @mister_sanguy/TikTok

Man tries and fails to steal TV in hilarious TikTok video

The amusing CCTV footage shared by @mister_sanguy shows the unidentified man standing on a table as he unmounts a flat-screen TV placed on the wall.

A few seconds into his act, a woman appears in the scene and fights off the thug in an effort to try to get hold of her TV, which lands on the floor before the thief runs out and back into the apartment to stomp on the TV before running off again.

What a botched house robbery attempt. Check out the funny video below:

Netizens amused by the house robbery fail

Netizens couldn't help but laugh and poke fun at the awkward house robbery.

Thembile commented:

"This woman is brave, please ."

Khoz' Omkhulu replied:

"Ex-boyfriend this one and he bought the tv."

user831951972779115 commented:

"This one is personal ."

mogau603 replied:

"They even greeted each other."

Nnanah commented:

"The more you watch, the more it gets funnier ."

Keiah responded:

Waze wanenhliziyo embi sgebengu."

aniwaaye said:

"If I don't take it, you won't watch it."

