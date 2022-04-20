Images of two men caught sleeping at the scene of a crime were shared online by the parody Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux

Photos within the tweet show two men sleeping outside a house among the stolen items, as well as the elements used to commit the crime

An old lady is seen looking at the thugs in one of the photos and several curious Mzansi peeps have questions for her

Just when you think you’ve heard and seen it all, a pair of thugs is reported to have been found snoozing at the doorstep of a house they broke into.

Images of the alleged incident said to have taken place at Hammanskraal, Pretoria, were shared by parody Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux.

A gogo found two men sleeping at her doorstep with her valuables. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

In the tweet, two men can be seen sleeping outside a house among the stolen items as well as the elements used to commit the crime. A granny can be seen standing at the doorway overlooking the thugs in one of the images.

“Thieves caught sleeping after stealing at a house in Hammanskraal, Pretoria on Thursday,” Barry captioned the post.

A video of the incident was also shared on Twitter and it appears the old lady was prepared for intruders:

Mzansi peeps were left stunned and with many questions after learning about the botched crime. Check out some of the comments below:

@Kealeboga_Pusha said:

“I need to talk to that Gogo.”

@MoLesetja replied:

“This magogo has the appetite and testicular fortitude to fight crime. I so move that we appoint magogo as our national police commissioner.”

@TafadzwaDereck commented:

“That's some serious muti right there.”

@dominick_nr reacted:

“It's basically sleeping on duty.”

@Ndamu95422414 said:

“I want whatever Magriza/Gogo is using as her home security. It's invisible but working.”

Robber found asleep in car he broke into

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that South African online users were left baffled and with many questions after learning about a criminal who fell asleep on the job.

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the peculiar crime report recently, revealing that the suspect in question was apprehended after falling asleep in a car that he broke into while attempting to steal valuables from it on Monday, 14 March in Palmview.

“KZN VIP was alerted to this after the resident noticed his vehicle had broken into. The suspect was detained by KZN VIP & handed over to SAPS,” the caption reads.

