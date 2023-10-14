A funny man on TikTok made it after he spotted some expensive perfume on shelves, and he lost it

The video on TikTok shows a gent in complete disbelief over how much the bottle of perfume cost

Online users could not help but laugh at the man's reaction after spotting the pricey product that could compete with his salary

One man took to social media after seeing an exorbitantly priced beauty product. The gent made a TikTok video that reached viral status.

A TikTok video shows a man complaining after seeing a very expensive perfume. Image: @mehlomakhulu

Source: TikTok

Many people were amused by his energy, and he got over 190 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from online users who added to his perfume jokes.

Man in disbelief over expensive perfume

@mehlomakhulu posted that he could not believe there was a perfume that was his salary. In a video, he told people he saw a bottle of fragrance and couldn't believe the price tag was his monthly earnings.

Watch the clip below:

South African in tears over man's shock over expensive perfume

Many people thought the last video was relatable. Other netizens started commenting on items they've seen that are equal to their salary.

mystique said:

"I saw my salary on a bag. Someone out there is walking around with my salary on their shoulder."

gachery commented:

"Lemme tell you something, suffering makes us comedians."

Bilha Sarah wrote:

"I saw my salary on a pair of shorts I haven't healed since then."

mugoli ngabo added:

"Don't worry, you will soon see it on the current eggs price."

shine bright joked:

"1 once saw my two months' salary on sunglasses."

South Africans are worried about rising cost of living

The rise in food prices has made many South Africans eager for any shopping tips or deals. After a report dated that Woolworths was the second cheapest grocery in SA, and many wer in denial..

SA teacher hit by reality of salary, career expectations have SA laughing

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher told people that her career isn't what she expected. The lady made a video about her situation, and online users were amused.

The video got over 5 000 likes as people enjoyed her skit. There were hundreds of comments, and some people admitted that she wasn't the only one.

@uthisha_omnyama, a teacher on TikTok, made a funny clip about how she thought she would have a big house, three cars and a husband after her obtaining her education degree.

Source: Briefly News