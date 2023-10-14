Man Finds Expensive Perfume in TikTok Video with 2M Views, SA Amused As He Compares Price to Salary
- A funny man on TikTok made it after he spotted some expensive perfume on shelves, and he lost it
- The video on TikTok shows a gent in complete disbelief over how much the bottle of perfume cost
- Online users could not help but laugh at the man's reaction after spotting the pricey product that could compete with his salary
PAY ATTENTION: Watch our new ranking show on YouTube now! Click here or search BIAS TEST on Briefly TV channel.
One man took to social media after seeing an exorbitantly priced beauty product. The gent made a TikTok video that reached viral status.
Many people were amused by his energy, and he got over 190 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from online users who added to his perfume jokes.
Man in disbelief over expensive perfume
Woman's over-the-top reaction to boyfriend's proposal in TikTok video gets 11.1M views, viewers crack jokes
@mehlomakhulu posted that he could not believe there was a perfume that was his salary. In a video, he told people he saw a bottle of fragrance and couldn't believe the price tag was his monthly earnings.
Watch the clip below:
South African in tears over man's shock over expensive perfume
Many people thought the last video was relatable. Other netizens started commenting on items they've seen that are equal to their salary.
mystique said:
"I saw my salary on a bag. Someone out there is walking around with my salary on their shoulder."
gachery commented:
"Lemme tell you something, suffering makes us comedians."
Bilha Sarah wrote:
"I saw my salary on a pair of shorts I haven't healed since then."
mugoli ngabo added:
South African accountant quits job to relax for 2 years and travel, SA inspired by TikTok video of travels
"Don't worry, you will soon see it on the current eggs price."
shine bright joked:
"1 once saw my two months' salary on sunglasses."
South Africans are worried about rising cost of living
The rise in food prices has made many South Africans eager for any shopping tips or deals. After a report dated that Woolworths was the second cheapest grocery in SA, and many wer in denial..
SA teacher hit by reality of salary, career expectations have SA laughing
Briefly News previously reported that a teacher told people that her career isn't what she expected. The lady made a video about her situation, and online users were amused.
The video got over 5 000 likes as people enjoyed her skit. There were hundreds of comments, and some people admitted that she wasn't the only one.
@uthisha_omnyama, a teacher on TikTok, made a funny clip about how she thought she would have a big house, three cars and a husband after her obtaining her education degree.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News