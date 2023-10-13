A woman was excited after finding out that she was getting a proposal from the love of her life

The lady became a viral hit as she had an out-of-this-world reaction to seeing her man go down on one knee

People commented on the bizarre TikTok video after seeing how happy the woman was to get engaged finally

A woman was a hit on TikTok after getting proposed to. The video of her response to the big question was fascinating.

A TikTok video shows a woman overreacting to her boyfriend's proposal. Image: @mostdefa10

Source: TikTok

The TikTok post of the ecstatic woman got over 1.6 million likes. More than 15,000 comments were of some netizens speculating about how she reacted to the proposal.

Woman delighted over proposal

@mostdefa10 posted a video of a woman who is happy that she'll married. In the video, that lady screamed and jumped when her man asked the question.

Watch the video below:

TiK ToK users jokes about woman's reaction to marriage

Many people thought the woman looked possessed when she freaked out. Some joked that they would have changed their mind about marrying her.

Slick Charles said:

"I would silently vacate the area"

Shayne commented:

"Bro started beefing with the crowd."

thisofc_vaya laughed:

"OMG, I THOUGHT SHE COULD SEE ME FOR A SECOND."

tashieeeee joked:

"Her village people weren’t happy."

nisha flora added:

"She has a spirit that doesn’t want her to get married."

Spidey speculated:

"Definitely spiritual."

Marriage proposals go TikTok viral

Many people love to see young people get married. Sometimes, things go wrong, one man got rejected during a public proposal.

Source: Briefly News