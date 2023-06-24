A TikTok video shows that a luxury French brand is available at Woolworths but at a steep cost

La Mer is a skincare brand, and it costs a fortune to buy, and the price is mind-blowing in South African rands

People were in disbelief after seeing the exorbitant price of the moisturiser in the local online store

One woman discovered La Mer skin care is listed on the Woolworths website. A screenshot of its price tag left South Africans astounded.

A TikTok video of La Mer, the skincare brand sold at Woolworths, left viewers amazed. Image: @silver_daisys

The French skincare brand is only accessible to those with deep pockets. People commented to express their disbelief at the exorbitant price tag.

French luxury brand La Mer sold at Woolworths at sky-high price point

@silver_daisys posted that she found La Mer on the Woolworths website. The lady was floored when she saw it priced at R42 350 for 500 ml. Watch the video below:

South Africans amazed by price of La Mer and number of people buying it

People love seeing products with ridiculously high prices. The expensive moisturiser available at Woolworths was even more fascinating because it had 7 000 reviews. The feedback may also be from those who bought smaller sizes, the 30ml costs R 3 400.

Nezuko Kamada said:

"The fountain of youth better be in that tub."

Bohemian hun_ commented:

"I thought it was photoshopped, I went to the Woolworths website, yoh,it’s true!"

kgothiie wrote:

"Okay but those reviews. Guys re squeezeng in please."

tadielisa added:

"Someone's whole year salary for what? I will apply cooking oil."

DIY By Ndivhuwo reasoned:

"I’m assuming this may be the 500 ml or the 750 ml."

silver daisys, the creator replied:

"It’s 500ml, but that’s also like a tub of Nivea or Vaseline."

