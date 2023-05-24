Cotton On caused a huge buzz when people noticed that they are selling enamel mugs at a high price

Mzansi peeps' feathers were ruffled as the cups looked like the type that is common in South African households

The price point left peeps questioning what makes their mugs unique, an enamel mug maker spoke to Briefly News, explaining the difference

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Cotton On is one of the most popular retail stores but is getting negative attention. The shop is being criticised for selling supposedly overpriced mugs.

Cotton On's enamel mugs had Mzansi upset, as people thought they were overpriced. Image: Getty Images/SOPA Images/ westend61

Source: Getty Images

Most peeps were infuriated as they thought the cups looked exactly like steel cups. Others did not hop on the hate train as they argued that the mugs had different functions.

Mugs from Cotton On compared to steel cups

Radio 94.7 reported that Twitter users were up in arms after radio presenter Anele Mdoda brought their attention to Cotton On selling pricey mugs. The mug going for R199 received backlash as they were compared to similar-looking ones for R10.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Are Cotton On mugs normal steel mugs?

Twitter was ablaze as people love to compare prices, and many complained that the cups were overpriced. Other peeps argued that the cup was special as it regulates the temperature of any beverage but an enamel expert explained there is no real difference.

Speaking to Briefly News, Les from Mugman explains that steel mugs and enamel mugs are essentially the same. He said:

"If you drop it on the floor, it won't break, but it could chip and rust. The enamel is to protect and preserve the tin."

Mugman sells enamel mugs from R44.

Briefly News contacted Cotton On for comment, but they are yet to respond to customers' concerns.

@ntokozo_eff commented:

"It's just rebranding nothing else."

@Lisa_S1 commented:

"Hayibo is it because of the colour?"

@Yokwe_Kwanele commented:

"This is not a normal one though. I bought it, and it keeps your beverage hotter or cooler for longer. Depending what you have in it."

@TatendaChidora commented:

"This one doesn’t burn your lips if you are drinking hot stuff. It restores the enamel of your teeth! You get!"

@umlangeni_sihle commented:

"People be mugged in broad daylight."

"Omg sies": SA disgusted by video of mouse found in Woolies free-range chicken

Briefly News previously reported that one of SA's leading retailers, Woolworths, has landed in some hot water after a shopper shared a video of a live mouse trapped in a package of free-range chicken.

TikTok user @Tebo.s posted the now-viral video showing the live mouse moving around among chicken pieces.

The blowback from the incidents has resulted in the retailer launching a full-scale investigation into how the rodent ended up in the meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News