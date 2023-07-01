A creator on TikTok decided to give the PEP makeup range a chance, and she started with their foundation

A woman who does makeup online put PEP makeup to the test. She posted a video showing how well their foundation does its job.

A TikTok video of a woman using PEP's very cheap foundation surprised her and the viewers. Image: @manare.coco

Many people were interested in the makeup video, and it got thousands of likes. People commented on their impressions of the brand.

Woman tries makeup from PEP in TikTok video

@manare.coco made TikTok content after buying PEP's foundation. In the video, the woman said it cost her R25. The video ended with her wearing a full face of makeup that perfectly matched her skin after using the cheap product. Watch the video below:

South Africans share their thoughts about PEP makeup brand

Many people love to see others experiment with cheap brands. This video was useful as people could see that the PEP foundation was a good match.

me&mine_theNgobese'z said:

"That’s shade is so perfect for you my love."

user9697135429330ntaka was impressed:

"You look beautiful, after foundation what can you put."

user3499387351451 commented:

"Babe the coverage it's magnificent, Nna ke sebedisa yona.[I use it.]"

Refilwe Raphahlelo wrote:

"I think your skin just make’s anything and everything to look great!"

mapulamolingoans complained:

"Its very nice but inuka kabi[It smells bad."

Manare Coco, the creator, disagreed:

"I like the smell."

