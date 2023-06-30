A fashion influencer has recently spilled the beans on the Revlon factory shop in Johannesburg, which has insane discounts

Makeup enthusiasts can indulge in a wide array of discounted products, including makeup, perfumes, and creams

The revelation has caused shockwaves across Mzansi's beauty community as followers scramble to take advantage of this unbelievable opportunity

Influencer finds insane discounts on Revlon products at a factory shop.Images: justacitygirl_/TikTok.

A fashion influencer shared an exciting discovery that has left Mzansi impressed with her great find.

Influencer unveils surprising discounted Revlon makeup at factory shop

TikTok user @justacitygirl_ recently uncovered a hidden gem – the Revlon factory shop in Germiston, Johannesburg. Makeup lovers can snag their favourite Revlon products at unbelievable discounted prices. The video showcases prices slashed on a wide range of products, and peeps can indulge in Revelon's high-quality cosmetics without breaking the bank.

Watch the video below:

Influencers help peeps find ultimate steals

From vibrant lipsticks and luxurious foundations to mesmerising eyeshadows and flawless face powders, the Revlon factory shop offers an extensive selection of makeup essentials. The fashion influencer's influential voice and passion for beauty have empowered her followers to explore new avenues for affordable makeup. These amazing plugs from influencers like @justacitygirl_ help peeps like Natashia Paul find hidden gems.

Paul says:

" Videos like these inspire me to find places to buy makeup and decide what outfits I want to wear. When I watch content influencers, I imagine myself looking and dressing like them. It's great to see everyday people who know how to put clothes together and make them look amazing. I appreciate that they shop at regular stores, just like me, and we all share a love for fashion."

Mzansi stunned by killer discounts on Revlon makeup

In a time where beauty products can be quite costly, the discovery of discounted Revlon makeup has been a game-changer for many. Mzansi residents are embracing the chance to enhance their beauty routines while staying within their budget.

Peeps loved the plug and shared their views in the comment section:

@sibongilemtshelu1 said:

"Wena you want us to finish our salaries. You stressing me!!!Love your work though.

@Yenzi girl commented:

"6 for 200 I’m screaming, that’s a deal."

@Charlotte Ofitlhile said:

"Its a bargain buy normally 6 would be about R500."

@Mbali Puso commented:

"You’re doing the lords work ."

@Speva said:

"Did they stock? We went and they didn't have much stock."

@Nolu.Mthembu commented:

"I’m from JHB anyone who wants me to buy for them as a runner?"

