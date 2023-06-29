A young woman's TikTok video showcasing her drumming skills at a traditional ceremony has set the internet ablaze

Her captivating performance has struck a chord with audiences in Mzansi, mesmerizing them with its rhythmic beats and infectious energy

Mzansi peeps were impressed by her drumming performance has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the online community

Young woman trends for infectious spirit and drumming skills. Images: @butterflylocs1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman's TikTok video showcasing her drumming skills at a traditional ceremony has gone viral, inspiring a passionate trend among viewers.

Young woman's drumming performance goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @butterflylocs shared a post of her extraordinary performance, which has captivated Mzansi. The TikTok video features the young woman seamlessly blending traditional drumming techniques with her unique style, breathing new life into the ancient art form. Her skilful execution and infectious energy have struck a chord with viewers, prompting them to embark on their own drumming journeys.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the young woman's passionate performance

Her talent and passion have inspired many individuals and praised her for her skills. Through her TikTok video, she has showcased her exceptional talent and ignited a spark of enthusiasm among others to explore and embrace their musical passions.

People flooded the comment section:

@miss.moticoe_ said:

"Not me getting goosebumps with the first beat."

@ChadderLee commented:

"She feels it yooh , I love her."

@user853 said:

"She is also a best singer. Her spiritual connection is on another level."

@Samuel X Matlou commented:

"They need her at joyous celebration."

@Vuyelwa Mavuyi Langa said:

"Amzaing, Yhoo the energy off her off the charts, blessings, pure blessing."

@MONARE MONARE commented:

"Her voice yhoo."

@Fortunate commented:

"For a moment my soul left my body. Goosebumps."

@Thabiso Happiness Vilankulu said:

"I love the sound of the drums but the dancers are lazy."

@Sam commented:

"The ancestors are coming through."

