A woman's PEP haul of stylish tracksuits for winter, which are available in a range of colours, has taken Mzansi by storm

The two-piece set only costs R160 and has left netizens mesmerised by the style, material and the fit

The fashion influencer decided to plug the country with cute finds which are affordable in today's economy

Fashion influencer finds impressive PEP winter tracksuits for only R160.

A woman's PEP clothing haul featuring tracksuits has taken Mzansi by storm, generating widespread praise.

Woman's PEP haul showcases stunning tracksuits that Mzansi can't resist

Sithembele Shange PEP clothing haul showcased a range of tracksuits in a TikTok video that perfectly blended fashion and comfort, leaving viewers in awe. PEP, renowned for its affordable clothing options, has curated an impressive assortment of tracksuits to cater to every individual's style preferences. The woman's haul highlighted the colour options in the tracksuit, which only cost R160.

Shange says:

"The PEP haul I was inspired by someone here on TikTok. So I went and got the clothing and I was shocked at how good the quality was. I am someone who loves fashion and I do fashion hauls alot so I decided to do this one and literally plug my followers."

Woman's impressive PEP winter tracksuit haul leaves Mzansi impressed

Peeps were really excited and happy, and praised PEP for making tracksuits that are easy to buy and don't cost a lot of money.

Many people flooded the comments expressing how much they loved the woman's great fashion sense and how they appreciated PEP's affordable clothes:

@Asiphe Mbolo said:

"I have every colour I believe I just need the black."

@Sedii.e commented:

"Do not watch this in a quiet place cause why Jay-Z and Beyoncé screaming outta nowhere."

@Okayyy.Bridgette said:

"Blackkkk?!!!! I could only get the black one."

@Lungile Jamo commented:

"What size did you buy?"

@Nolu_M said:

"How much were these babe?"

@Carisma commented:

"Our personal shopper."

@Eileen Nolwandle Dube said:

"Running to buy these tomorrow."

Woman’s budget-friendly PEP haul stuns with impressive winter clothing discoveries, Mzansi can’t get enough

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a one savvy woman recently embarked on a budget-friendlyrecognisedd clothing haul finding some impressive items.

The fashion influencer's PEP winter clothing haul proved that great style doesn't have to break the bank.

Mzansi was thrilled with her thrifty finds, and netizens praised her for her budget-conscious yet stylish choices.

Source: Briefly News