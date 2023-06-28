A young woman shared a TikTok video of her staying at the academy for training to become a police operator

This inspiring post unveiled the world of law enforcement from a fresh perspective, showcasing the determination and courage required to protect and serve

The post captured the attention of some Mzansi peeps who eagerly sought answers to the questions on how to follow in her footsteps

A young woman shows off her life as a police officer in training. Images: @gugucythia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This lady's journey to becoming a police officer has captivated the attention of Mzansi.

Brave woman showcases life of a police officer in training

TikTok user @gugucythia story showcases the power of determination and the pursuit of justice, leaving many intrigued by her remarkable path. The young hun uploaded a video of the place she had to stay while training to become a police operator. From an ordinary citizen to a defender of law and order, the young woman's transition into the world of policing has ignited a sense of fascination.

Watch the video below:

Young woman's path to becoming a police officer captivates Mzansi

South Africans were drawn to her story, wanting to know the realities she encounters on a daily basis. The young woman's inspiration sparked conversations about the importance of law enforcement, the challenges faced by officers, and the impact they have on society.

Peeps flooded the comment section with questions:

@missMowh said:

"My mom died wen I was 13 and my younger sister was only a few days old. I became a mom to her, last week she went for SAPS training. All the best.

@Nompilo commented:

"When will they open again plug me with some information."

@PHUMU_ISRAEL_MPFUNI said:

"Congratulations Operator, I was there on the previous course."

@kgao308 commented:

"Please do post more information assomblief I’ve followed you already."

@lorrianemoodley said:

"My son just completed POP at Tshwane."

@Xitshembisoneo commented:

"They can open and close their qualifications I know I won’t qualify."

@Shamase said:

"What course can I do to qualify for policy?"

@Mel_M commented:

"Eish I remember the day we passout."

@Waseem khan said:

"God bless and protect our people in blue #blueblood."

