A young woman from the United Kingdom passed the bar exam to become a lawyer at the age of 22

The lady thanked her grandparents for believing in her and not giving up on her when she had no one to turn too

Her amazing journey, filled with strength and determination, has touched hearts all over the world

Young woman passes the bar exam to become a lawyer. Images: @serenlewis1/TikTok.

A young woman's rise to becoming a successful lawyer can be credited to the unwavering support of her grandparents.

Young woman becomes lawyer thanks to grandparents

Seren Lewis shared a post of her receiving her results and thanked her grandparents who took her in when she was just two years old. Through a viral TikTok video, this extraordinary story of love, determination, and resilience has touched people's hearts worldwide.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to grandparents' love that shaped a young woman's path to legal success

After years of relentless dedication and perseverance, Emma graduated from law school with top honours qualifying as a barrister at 22 years old. Filled with gratitude, she shared her inspiring story on TikTok, unaware that it would go viral. The video resonated with millions who were moved by her courage and her grandparents' immense impact on her life.

Peeps from around the globe wished her well:

@Ocean said:

"Congratulations!! You and your grandparents deserve the world."

@Molly Scott commented:

"I’m literally crying for you."

@Jokes said:

"They are so proud of you it warms my heart. Congrats."

@Lauren Allen commented:

"Massive congratulations and goodluck on your next adventure! I’ve experienced the hell of studying law too."

@Melanie Bell said:

"This is a family, going above and beyond. Congratulations."

@Emma Rutherford commented:

"What a beautiful moment and major milestone! Congratulations beautiful girl."

@Rose Elizabeth said:

"Congratulations!! The world is yours for the taking."

@mallywallywashington commented:

"They love you so much and i am emo over this video and how much love radiates from it. congrats."

