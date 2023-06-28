Businesswoman, philanthropist, and award-winning author Jackie Phamotse has announced her departure from the literary world

The author's books have captivated readers with their compelling narratives exploring themes of orphaned girls

As she bids farewell to the franchise, her legacy as a talented storyteller, advocate, and philanthropist remains

Renowned Author Jackie Phamotse wraps up the iconic ‘BARE’ franchise. Images: Picture supplied.

After a remarkable journey as a businesswoman, philanthropist, and award-winning author, Jackie Phamotse has announced her farewell to the renowned 'BARE' franchise.

Phamotse releases the last instalment of the acclaimed 'BARE' series with 'BARE: Curtain Call.'

The newest book, BARE: Curtain Call, is the last one in the series. There have been four other great books, like The Blessers Game in 2017, The Cradle of the Hockey Club in 2019, Ego in 2020, and the well-known BARE: Mercy in 2022, which told a story about orphaned girls and influential people facing the consequences. Fans of the series will remember these exciting books.

The newest book Curtain Call promises to be a winner.

The book Curtain Call tells a story of redemption and freedom. Phamotse is known for her exciting storytelling style that keeps readers engaged with suspense and drama. Each chapter of the book is gripping and leads to a thrilling conclusion. Even though this is the last book in the 'BARE' series, which has been highly praised and sold many copies worldwide, Phamotse is not stopping her creative work. She is grateful for the chance to explore topics like Blesser and Blessee culture and different social issues in her five-book series, leaving a lasting impact.

Phamotse intends to expand her creativity on other platforms

While this is the final book in the series, Phamotse has assured her fans that she has more creative projects in the works. She is currently working on a TV series and will continue her social activism, philanthropy, and dedication to sharing African stories.

