A South African makeup artist who shared her journey of overcoming self-doubt on set has inspired women nationwide

Despite working with high-status celebrities, this talented artist initially struggled with insecurities that hindered her trust in her abilities

Sharing her story on social media, her vulnerability resonated with countless women, touching their hearts

A South African makeup artist encourages women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

South African makeup artist's transformed self-doubt into empowerment

Camilla Mhlambi shared a post of the struggles she experienced as a pro makeup artist. Despite working with high-status celebrities on the set, she initially struggled with self-doubt and lacked confidence. However, her transformative experience has inspired many others to embrace their potential.

Throughout her career, Mhlambi shared in the video that she found herself in the presence of influential celebrities. However, her encounters with these successful individuals left her questioning her own abilities. Insecurities plagued her, preventing her from fully trusting herself and embracing her talents.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to makeup artist experiences on celebs

The talented makeup artist shared words that have touched the hearts of thousands, reminding them that their dreams are within reach if they have faith in themselves.

Peeps flooded the comment section to share their views:

@Yolanda Nkomo said:

"I learned the hard way that confidence is what sells you as a professional, your skills are a bonus."

@miemakeup3 commented:

"In love with your honesty. I gave up on make up because of nerves."

@_untando said:

"I don’t think these looks are bad at all."

@Matome_kay commented:

"Wena .. I did make up for some1 in a moving car ."

@Ntuki Ikutn Mashile said:

"Talk to yourself more, I know it sounds crazy but it helps when building your confidence/character"

@Veee commented:

"You are so real , and you are definitely going far as a makeup artist."

@Codesa said:

"You're self-aware but overly critical. I think you have good precision, just calm the nerves."

@Nailsbybiso commented:

"Camilla, your videos are a breath of fresh air. We make so many mistakes as artists. no matter the experience but we embrace them."

