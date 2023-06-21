One savvy woman recently embarked on a budget-friendly PEP winter clothing haul finding some impressive items

The fashion influencer's PEP winter clothing haul proved that great style doesn't have to break the bank

Mzansi was thrilled with her thrifty finds, and netizens praised her for her budget-conscious yet stylish choices

Woman plugs Mzansi with amazing winter fashion available at PEP. Images: @justacitygirl_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman embarked on a fantastic PEP winter clothing haul, unearthing incredible finds to conquer the cold weather with style.

Woman's fantastic finds for the chilly season from PEP

TikTok user @justacitygirl_ did a PEP winter clothing haul video that was remarkable. With a keen eye for fashion and an appreciation for great deals, she found cheap essentials for anyone's winter wardrobe. She found everything at PEP, from cosy knit sweaters to trendy boots. The store's wide selection and affordable prices allowed her to explore various styles and experiment with new seasonal looks.

Watch the video below:

Mzans impressed by PEP winter clothing haul

The woman's PEP winter clothing haul ignited a fashion frenzy, inspiring others to seek affordable options for their winter wardrobes. Her fashion-forward approach resonated with Mzansi, proving that style and affordability can go hand in hand. Social media was abuzz with praise for her budget-conscious yet stylish choices.

People were thrilled with her thrifty finds and shared their views:

@user4696431690354 said:

"That yellow jersery"

@Nirvashna commented:

"Pep has upped their game. Love!"

@yolakwankwa4 said"

"What!! Love the knit wear."

@gina commented:

"If only PEP knew that girls also wear size 9 shoe. Some of us are tall apex hunters."

@Tasneem Geldenhuys said:

"Which PEP because my PEP is playing."

@Lisl . J commented:

"Vintage style."

