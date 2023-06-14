A Johannesburg fashion influencer recently took to social media to share her latest Foschini shopping haul

From chic sweaters to trendy scarfs, the young lady showcased a collection of fashionable finds that have inspired style enthusiasts

Fashion enthusiasts took note of the influencer's choices, appreciating her ability to curate fashionable looks from the popular store

The content creator shows off winter clothing she found at Foschini. Images:@jadamaridanielle/TikTok.

A fashion influencer recently took to social media to showcase her fabulous shopping haul from Foschini, leaving her followers inspired by her impeccable sense of style.

Fashion influencer's stylish Foschini shopping haul trends

TikTok user @jadamaridanielle uploaded a video showcasing her trendy leather jackets to cosy knitwear and chic scarves. The fashion influencer unveiled a collection of fashionable items that will elevate any wardrobe. The highlight of the shopping spree was undoubtedly the stunning leather jacket.

Watch the video below:

Style enthusiasts inspired by fashion influencer's Foschini shopping haul

The young woman's Foschini shopping haul showcased her impeccable taste and provided her followers with fashion inspiration and ideas for creating trendy looks.

Fashionistas flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@RAYE said:

"If you don’t mind can you please do a try on haul."

@Chrislane commented:

"Your hair is literally everything!"

@jameelaoj786 said:

"Your hair colour girl."

@Hlubi commented:

"How did you get to work with foschini?"

@Nala said:

"Is it genuine leather or pleather?"

@user6580 said:

"Hi, How much was the scarf ? If u don’t mind me asking?"

@lifewlondi commented:

"I’ve beeeeen eyeing the leather coat."

@Miengah Samsodien said:

"Literally got the same coat!! I have been wanting one for the longest time and I’m so obsessed."

@Andisiwe Mdluli868 commented:

"Love how you keep on mentioning how grateful you’re to God."

@Chanty said:

"Foschini doing the Lord's work."

