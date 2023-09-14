A woman showed people a peek into her relationship after she took a leap of faith and accepted a man's advances

The TikTokker's video was interesting because she was dating a taxi driver, and many wanted to see details about her relationship

Online users comment on the video, gushing over the sweet compilation of the driver and his girlfriend's time together

A woman wanted people to see that she was in a happy relationship. The woman took part in a TikTok challenge that showed people how they started dating their significant other.

Many online users are often touched by love stories, and this one was no exception. Netizens commented on the video and gushed over her cute relationship with a public transport driver.

Woman falls for taxi driver

A woman on TikTok @stharhmbuyazi2 showed people that she fell in love with the taxi driver. The young lady made a video about how things turned out after she gave him her number.

In the video, she was raving that he was always there for her by taking her to appointments. Watch the cute clip below:

South Africans stan love story

Many people commented that the lady looked like she was in a cute relationship. TikTok viewers left heartwarming comments about the lady's romance.

leloo.m commented:

"Bro there's one that wants me. I think I'm gonna give him a chance now."

micky wrote:

"'The Wife.'"

Sinembali Magubane said:

"I can relate!"

Thubeh MaNdelu wondered:

"Which rank sisi? Because wow!"

Akhona Madolo added:

"God knows how I miss being loved yhooo, this singleness is killing me ngeje."

TikTok videos of love stories leave SA moved

Mzansi peeps love to see young people in love. A woman went viral after making a video dedicated to her man who DMed her.

