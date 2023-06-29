One stunner in KZN bought dresses at unbelievably low prices, and she was happy to show off her purchases on the socials

The creator posted a helpful video to show how the dresses fit, and her poses in the dresses were a hit

Online users thought it was interesting to see where they could find the very cheap clothing she was rocking

A Durban lady on TikTok posted a plug where she found cute clothing in inclusive sizes. People thought it was interesting to see the video of her wearing different styles of dresses.

A TikTok video shows a woman’s clothing purchases that were as little as R40. Image: @thick_daidem

Source: TikTok

The fashionista modelling her skirt and dress haul got over 100 000 likes and thousands of comments. People commented with endless compliments for the pretty creator.

TikTok video of where to find cheap dresses prove useful to viewers

@thick_daidem on TikTok posted a video of some clothing she got from R40 to just over R100. In the video, she displayed the prices for long skirts and bodycon dresses she got at a steal. The beauty said the shop can be found in Durban, Queen streets. Watch the video below:

Viewers can't get enough of TikTok try-on haul with cheap items

People love to see people's clothing choices. Online users praised the woman for having impeccable taste.

NwabieG said:

"Beautiful mntase."

Zanele wrote:

"This MJ must make you their model and pay you."

Zanele

"You are so gorgeous nje wena mntanabantu worse in those clothes, you are so beautiful ."

Lefa commented:

"My favourite colour is black.....nkosi yam,you should hear how I scream everytime you wear something black."

Ntombooo gushed:

"At these prices there is no reason any lady should be scruffy nje, great plug sisi."

kwandamtshali259 complimented the creator:

"I like your dresses dear."

