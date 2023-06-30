A TikTok video showing a woman's hairline recovery went viral and grabbed the attention of thousands of women

Viewers expressed curiosity and eagerness in learning more about the products behind the woman's transformation

The woman revealed the names of the products and explained how long her hairline recovery took

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman's video about her recovered hairline was a success online. Image: @dineomatt

Source: TikTok

TikTok has become a platform where people share everything from life hacks to beauty tips.

Content creator shows incredible hair transformation

Recently, a video showcasing a woman's remarkable hairline recovery has taken the app by storm. It garnered 551 000 views and left viewers curious about the secret behind her transformation.

The woman @dineomatt confidently flaunted her rejuvenated hairline, attributing the regrowth to several products, including whole cloves, rosemary oil, and coconut hair food.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

TikTok video reveals list of products woman used on her hairline

She shared the before and after pictures of her hairline and raved about how the products helped her appearance and boosted her confidence.

The comments flooded in, with people expressing their amazement and eagerness to know more about the miracle product combo that had seemingly reversed her hairline issues.

Watch the video below:

TikTok influencer's before and after pictures leaves viewers intrigued and inspired

@kgomotsojebz said:

"I have been using cloves and rosemary water as a spray and I see improvement though the hairline is not strong yet. I will get the oil today."

@mangilicious121 commented:

"I am using cloves, rosemary and placenta."

@ipza225 stated"

"Don’t underestimate the power of MPL oil. That thing works like a bomb, it will strengthen your hairline. Also, try and stick to one hairstylist."

@mariemabena suggested:

"Please do a video on how to mix the ingredients."

@nwatshi shared:

"Another tip is to keep your hairstyle longer. That way you are giving it time to rest and recover."

@scnariomfolozi02 asked:

"How did you mix the ingredients? Did you add them to the hair food?

@a4a6r8 posted:

"You know seeing this gave me hope because I thought that your hair will take years to grow."

@innocentianomthan asked:

"I have been looking for whole cloves. Around KwaNdebele plug please."

Influencer confronts barber who botched His R250 haircut, refuses to pay full price in viral TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that one content creator posted a video of his horrible trip to the barbershop on TikTok. He said his barber attempted to give him a trendy brush cut and the results were disastrous.

The trimming and dye job was not proportionate to his hairline and bordered on his eyebrow on one side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News