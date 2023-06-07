A popular influencer did what most people are scared to do and confronted his barber who messed up his hair

The gent is seen in a TikTok video refusing to pay the full price of R250 for the shoddy work on his head

The hilarious video went viral and had thousands of people dying from laughter on the social media app

One content creator posted a video of his horrible trip to the barbershop on TikTok. He said his barber attempted to give him a trendy brush cut and the results were disastrous.

TikTok user shows hairline ruined by barber

The trimming and dye job was not proportionate to his hairline and bordered on his eyebrow on one side.

The influencer was visibly upset by his new look in the video uploaded on his TikTok page @zillewizzy. He kept asking the barber what he did to his head and attempted to rub off the dye on his forehead.

Video of influencer complaining about his haircut goes viral

People were entertained by the funny interaction and joked that his barber must have skipped geometry classes in school.

The TikTok video was posted on June 7 and gathered more than 134 00 views and 10 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users amused by the confrontation at the hair salon

@b.gafane said:

"At least wena you can speak up, thina we cry when we get home."

@malumecupcakee mentioned:

"The funny part is that he’s smiling."

@mase.x__ stated:

"At least you talked, some people leave without saying anything."

@iluvxdini posted:

"When your barber bunks geometry lessons in maths."

@ritshidze_t added:

"Just go join the legend barber shop you’d make a perfect team member."

@gamerboyweek commented:

"Personally I'd say I want my money plus R55 for messing up my hairline."

@a.xhosa_cheif wrote:

"When I used to get a haircut at a shisanyama."

@jdjookin said:

"Speaking up to your barber is crazy, real men keep quiet and face the consequences at home."

