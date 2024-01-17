A teacher asked parents to fetch their children at nine o'clock because he was already exhausted

The educator obviously was going through the most on the first day of school with the learners

The online community reacted to his plea with laughter, many parents saying it was their turn to rest

A teacher left Mzansi in stitches after he asked parents to collect their kids from school at 9am. Images: @riaandurand

Source: TikTok

It's that time of the year. Kids are going back to school. This is a nice feeling for parents with grown-up kids. Finally, they will have peace in the house for a few hours.

Unfortunately for the teachers, it's their turn to shine. They will be dealing with fights and screams.

One teacher was already exhausted at nine o'clock. @riaandurand took to his TikTok account not even four hours into the first day, he asked the parents to collect their kids as he was already drained.

In the video, the teacher is standing outside his class, expressing his message to the parents.

See the teacher's message to parents

TikTokkers found the teacher funny

The video got over 95k views, with many online users laughing and saying that they are also tired.

@kagiso motlhasedi said:

" I hope you enjoyed your first day of school."

@Tebogotb shared:

" Noooo it's your turn... We cried for too long in November and December."

@dollyogle commented:

"You should've seen my face when they told us we have to get them early in KZN because of the floods. No let them swim."

@Ire wrote:

"I can't believe it's almost 14:00 collection time. time flies when you are having fun and the house all to yourself and fridge is also celebrating, TV is resting "

@Thembisa Mdoda - Nxumalo apologised:

" We are so sorry."

@lebod wrote:

"Lol this reminds me of December time how happy you werefunny how things change nehkeep the kids we are tired also organise Saturday n Sunday classes "

