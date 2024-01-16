Global site navigation

Durban Dad Dresses Toddler in Adult Boxers, SA in Stitches: “But Daddy’s Got Style”
Family and Relationships

Durban Dad Dresses Toddler in Adult Boxers, SA in Stitches: “But Daddy’s Got Style”

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A man who was left with a toddler decided to have some fun and dress him in an adult boxer
  • The father told the toddler to turn around, modelling what he thinks is a dope fashion sense
  • The online community reacted to the man's act, with many laughing and some saying they saw the dad's vision

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A father decided to have fun with his son and made him wear an adult boxer before modelling it for him.
A dad hilariously dressed his toddler son in adult boxers. Images: @bongiwemcusi
Source: TikTok

A man hilariously dressed a toddler in adult boxers.

@bongiwemcusi shared the funny video on her TikTok account. In the video, the toddler is recorded by the father wearing an adult boxer, which fits the toddler from the bottom up. They look like an oversized romper.

The dad used packs to hold it together. @bongiwemcusi said that moms should never leave their babies with their fathers.

"Never leave your baby with his father."

Read also

Man plays 30 Seconds on first date, Woman hilariously gets answer wrong: "She's me"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Most fathers have also recently trended for being hands-on dads. Caring for children has always been left to women, but we are seeing fathers putting their children on their backs and getting on with their business like the mothers often do.

See the father dressing the toddler in boxers

Remember House of Zwide?

Some online users said they see the father's vision, comparing him to Funani, a fashionista character on one of South Africa's soapies, House of Zwide.

At the beginning of the character's fashion journey, he used to make his son, Nkosi, wear crazy clothes.

TikTokkers find the father funny

The video got over 34k likes, with many TikTokkers finding the dad's actions funny.

@Phineas Bebeers said:

"House Of Zwide"

@nene commented:

"Balenciaga fashion week "

Read also

Hilarious TikTok video captured gogo taking away her TV, punishing kids for not doing chores

@Mazu shared:

"Ok please hear me out!!i think daddy is on to something with this look"

@jayselefo commented:

"I always do silly stuff with mu daughter n she is always happy to do these crazy things."

@user1043211913849 wrote:

"But they're having a fun n at least the baby is no crying for mummy "

@Wa Zwivhuya zwothe said:

"Yoh daddy was like why not some vibes just the two of us. I love it for you guys "

@mellisah shared:

"I love it "

@PinkyYako commented:

"But daddy' s got stlye"

Daddy does his daughter's hair

In another story, Briefly News reported about a dad who shared an emotional moment with his daughter.

TikTok user @thabilephotographer shared a video of him collecting his baby girl from school and taking her for a day of spoils. They got pizza, her hair done, and did some colouring in.

Read also

Bloemfontein woman and dad nail amapiano song lyrics, SA charmed by Methodist church pastor

People flocked to the comment section to let the man know that he was a great dad and that his little girl would be a better person because of his efforts. His example is invaluable!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel