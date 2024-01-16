A man who was left with a toddler decided to have some fun and dress him in an adult boxer

The father told the toddler to turn around, modelling what he thinks is a dope fashion sense

The online community reacted to the man's act, with many laughing and some saying they saw the dad's vision

A dad hilariously dressed his toddler son in adult boxers. Images: @bongiwemcusi

A man hilariously dressed a toddler in adult boxers.

@bongiwemcusi shared the funny video on her TikTok account. In the video, the toddler is recorded by the father wearing an adult boxer, which fits the toddler from the bottom up. They look like an oversized romper.

The dad used packs to hold it together. @bongiwemcusi said that moms should never leave their babies with their fathers.

"Never leave your baby with his father."

Most fathers have also recently trended for being hands-on dads. Caring for children has always been left to women, but we are seeing fathers putting their children on their backs and getting on with their business like the mothers often do.

See the father dressing the toddler in boxers

Remember House of Zwide?

Some online users said they see the father's vision, comparing him to Funani, a fashionista character on one of South Africa's soapies, House of Zwide.

At the beginning of the character's fashion journey, he used to make his son, Nkosi, wear crazy clothes.

TikTokkers find the father funny

The video got over 34k likes, with many TikTokkers finding the dad's actions funny.

@Phineas Bebeers said:

"House Of Zwide"

@nene commented:

"Balenciaga fashion week "

@Mazu shared:

"Ok please hear me out!!i think daddy is on to something with this look"

@jayselefo commented:

"I always do silly stuff with mu daughter n she is always happy to do these crazy things."

@user1043211913849 wrote:

"But they're having a fun n at least the baby is no crying for mummy "

@Wa Zwivhuya zwothe said:

"Yoh daddy was like why not some vibes just the two of us. I love it for you guys "

@mellisah shared:

"I love it "

@PinkyYako commented:

"But daddy' s got stlye"

Daddy does his daughter's hair

In another story, Briefly News reported about a dad who shared an emotional moment with his daughter.

TikTok user @thabilephotographer shared a video of him collecting his baby girl from school and taking her for a day of spoils. They got pizza, her hair done, and did some colouring in.

People flocked to the comment section to let the man know that he was a great dad and that his little girl would be a better person because of his efforts. His example is invaluable!

