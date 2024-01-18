A video of a young schoolboy's appearance before vs after school has gone viral on social media

The TikTok video shows the child looking neat and clean before school and completely untidy upon his return home

While many netizens joked about the child's transformation, others teased that at least his shirt was still white

A little boy left his mother defeated after returning home looking like a mess. Image: @itsnamuhla_chonco1

Young kids just have a way of humbling their parents with their mischief and playfulness.

A now-viral TikTok video by @itsnamuhla_chonco1 captured this perfectly as a little boy went to school looking neat and returned an untidy mess.

Boy's before and after school look goes viral

The footage shows the schoolboy dressed in his uniform, looking clean, prim and proper. Posing for the camera with his hands in his pockets, he sports a white shirt tucked into his long grey pants - all ironed to perfection- and his polished, black school shoes.

The video switches to show the same child barefoot and dragging his schoolbag on the ground. With his school shirt dirty and tucked out of his pants, we can only imagine the headache his parents got when they saw him return home from an eventful day at school.

"These kids will be the death of us," the TikTok post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by the boy's transformation

Jokes flew in the post's comments section as netizens poked fun at the boy's change in appearance. Others commented on how serious he looked when he returned home from school; he looked like he'd been in the war zone.

My_Life_My_Canvas joked:

"He thinks he is done for the year."

fried replied:

"Out here walking like he just solved a case."

EveSaga replied:

"Manje wahambisa okoMmeli Eya enkantolo ."

Pretty Bwasi Mondiis commented:

"At least the shirt came back looking white."

RivhaweCarol said:

"My boy went to school wearing Woolworths walkmates but came back with girls Buccaneer ."

Shami_Kay1 replied:

"At least the shirt still has a badge."

Andiswa Mzobe write:

"Ngifisa ukwenza ivn ngihleka."

Zandile Zah Mbabela commented:

"That walk ithi "ningandibuzi nix!" ."

Video shows toddler's hilarious before and after transformation

In another story, Briefly News reported that it is that time of the year again when parents prep their kids for school only for them to return the opposite of how they left.

The first day of school is different for every child. One girl had such a great time that she returned home in an extra pair of clothing, and her mother had to share the evidence on social media. Mzansi is in stitches.

Twitter user @lilithayonela dropped her baby girl off at school, looking fabulous in her pink dress. When she went to collect her toddler from pre-school, she had no shoes or socks on, her hair was in a mess, and she was dressed in a different set of clothing.

