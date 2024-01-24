A trainee accountant shared her joy on social media as she officially began her CA articles with Deloitte

The celebratory video shows the trainee stepping into the corporate world and receiving a warm welcome at the Johannesburg firm

Netizens congratulated the brainy beauty and celebrated her achievement in securing a position at a reputable company

A trainee accountant marked her career milestone with a celebratory video. Image: @rachelmhlanga100

Source: TikTok

A trainee accountant took to social media to share her excitement about embarking on the journey of doing her Chartered Account (CA) articles with Deloitte.

TikTok user marks huge milestone

She @rachelmhlanga100 posted a TikTok video that captured her vibrant entry into the corporate world. She said:

"A warm welcome into the corporate world. So excited for my articles journey at my favourite chosen firm and family."

The clip was a source of inspiration for netizens as they witnessed the new chapter in the trainee's professional life.

Accounting students inspired

Many following her path in accounting said they were eager to complete their studies and join the workforce too.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates TikTok user

Congratulations and cheers poured in for the brainy beaut. Netizens who love seeing women doing big things gave her props for her accomplishment.

@andiswa__m said:

"The amount of money you are about to have. Congratulations. ❤️"

@nth_b_s_ng posted:

"With Deloitte, congratulations stranger! So proud of someone I don't know."

@Misskaymystery commented:

"Deloiteeee okay go girl. Blessings in your journey. I'm in my last year."

@thandie_becomingca wrote:

"Yeah a few weeks sis, ITC calling our names though."

@Aylesh Marope shared:

"Accounting girl too. Supporting you from Botswana."

@thanos_incarnate added:

"I love this year already, congratulations nkosazana wishing you many more of these beautiful wins. ❤️"

@monthatit mentioned:

"Congratulations stranger!❤️✨ I'm gonna go pray and work towards passing my third year and getting into CTA."

@user4058762010237 asked:

"I’m an accounting girl. Can we be friends? ❤"

Gauteng trainee accountant shares career advice

In another article, Briefly News reported that a dedicated young woman in Gauteng who is a two-time accounting graduate from the University of Johannesburg is striving hard for success.

Larique Ryan’s journey is striving to become certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants after she posted about a huge milestone on LinkedIn.

Source: Briefly News