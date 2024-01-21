One young woman from Limpopo is ready to use her skills and education to create social change in society

The 21-year-old is an honours graduate and dreams of obtaining a doctoral degree by the age of 26

Briefly News spoke to Ngalava Melody Chauke, who opened up about a wonderful academic accolade she earned

A 21-year-old from a village called Mashobye in Limpopo has opened up about a wonderful academic win.

Ngalava Melody Chauke is a Rhodes University graduate. Image: Ngalava Melody Chauke/Supplied.

Lovely Ngalava Melody Chauke, better known as ‘Melody’, shared her amazing news on LinkedIn, with the Honours in Social Sciences graduate named as part of Rhodes University's Top 100 students.

Briefly News reached out to the young woman to ask more about the win and future ambitions.

Rhodes graduate proud of accomplishment

In addition to her latest accolade, Melody received various other awards for her leadership skills and dedication to academia:

“I feel very blessed and excited for what’s next. It’s an amazing feeling to be recognised for something that you were just doing out of love. I believe that bigger things are coming.”

The determined woman says that she chose the field of social sciences for highly progressive and altruistic reasons:

“I chose the field because I wanted to bring social justice to the educational system within my village.”

21-Year-old has big dreams

Melody has various ambitions that are both academic and pragmatic, with her love of social justice a driving force that propels her decision-making:

“What motivates me is where I want to see myself in the next five years. My goal is to obtain my PhD before the age of 26.

“In terms of future ambitions, I see myself being a social agent of change. I want to be a more conscious citizen who is an advocate for social change and growth.”

