A strong, intelligent young woman is over the moon about obtaining her Doctor of Philosophy from a prestigious international university

The 28-year-old studied economics and conquered her degree despite facing personal tragedy along the way

Briefly News spoke to Hope Muronga who shared what the monumental accomplishment means to her

One woman who is originally from Venda, Limpopo is making South African women incredibly proud.

Hope Muronga bagged her PhD in the USA. Image: Hope Muronga/Supplied.

The young woman was only 27 when she obtained her PhD in Economics from the University of Southern Illinois in the United States of America.

Hope Muronga posted on LinkedIn about the win and explained how overjoyed she was about the accolade.

Briefly News reached out to the now 28-year-old, who reflected on what the accomplishment means to her.

Venda woman proud of win

Perseverant Hope explains that she felt honoured to represent South Africa on a global scale and obtain her doctoral qualification at such a young age:

“What makes me even happier is knowing that I have inspired so many young women, regardless of background or location to know that it can be done with hard work and resilience.”

The road to success came with a lot of hurly-burly, especially after tragedy struck and Hope was forced to dig deep:

“The biggest challenge in my academic career was the loss of my father during the COVID-19 pandemic while studying in the USA. Faced with travel restrictions and uncertainties, I had to decide whether to attend my father's funeral in South Africa or complete my studies in the USA.

“I knew that my father would have wanted me to fulfil my dreams and aspirations. Finding support through friends, colleagues, and counselling services, I chose to stay. I dedicated my dissertation to my father's memory to honour him. Despite the grief, I completed my studies, honouring his memory and learning the importance of resilience and determination in difficult circumstances.”

28-Year-old loves economics

The smart lady states that she loves her field and wants to use her academic prowess and theoretical knowledge pragmatically:

“I love my field. I studied development economics to link my academics with my desire to contribute to the upliftment of the poor. South Africa is faced with complex socio-economic issues that hinder inclusive development and equitable opportunities for its citizens, especially women and people in rural areas.

“My work focuses on promoting quality education, addressing safety concerns, and reducing poverty. I hope to play a role in building a society where every individual has the chance to thrive, regardless of their background, circumstances, or location."

Hope shares more about her future aspirations, which are highly altruistic in the hopes of creating a better tomorrow for under-resourced communities:

“I have just recently joined The World Bank. I aim to shed light on factors that foster inclusion and create positive changes in poor areas. Ultimately, my goal is to contribute to the creation of a more inclusive and equitable South Africa.”

