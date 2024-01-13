A 34-year-old woman in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape province is working hard with her restaurant and butchery

Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu started by selling mogodu on the weekends and now happily runs her business

The 34-year-old tells Briefly News about her journey and balancing her enterprise with another full-time job she has

A lovely woman who is from Willilowvale in the Eastern Cape is hustling hard in the Gauteng province.

Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu from the Eastern Cape runs a local restaurant and butchery. Image: Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu/Supplied.

The 34-year-old started off selling mogodu on the weekend before branching out and opening her own butchery and restaurant.

Determined Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu opens up to Briefly News about her journey and says that she balances her enterprise with her current job and previously worked as an environmental health and safety manager.

Eastern Cape woman saw an opportunity

Philisiwe explains that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she knew that innovation was important to ensure that her income was secured:

“I realised that I needed to start something and have an income should I lose my job since I am a breadwinner at home. I could not see myself without an income and or losing my bond and car.”

The entrepreneur states that she used some savings from her bond and cash from sales to start the business:

“I hope to get funding as my dreams are bigger than what I could inject on my own in the business.”

Businesswoman dreams of studying further

Philisiwe, founder of Shangoni Foods SA, is a self-taught chef and notes that she chose the business she’s in to become closer to her roots:

“I also wanted to close a gap I saw, since the meat and food I sell is not something you can find easily at any retail store. Also, it's a home away from home for many South Africans as I present home-cooked meals that always take us back to our roots.”

The businesswoman wants to further hone her culinary skills and continue growing the establishment she lovingly opened:

“I want to become a qualified chef, own a fully equipped butchery and restaurants across the country, mentor young women and men, create more jobs, and contribute to our country's economy.”

