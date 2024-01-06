A mom of two kiddies in Hammanskraal is working hard with the beauty business she started in 2023

Thabang Mosima Sambo tells Briefly News that she grew up as an orphan and was raised by her grandparents

The entrepreneur further opens up about the journey that led her to become a beauty therapist

One beauty therapist with a salon in Hammanskraal is doing the best she can to ensure that she and her two children have a good future.

Thabang Mosima Sambo is a mom of two kids and a beautician. Image: Thabang Mosima Sambo/Supplied.

Thabang Mosima Sambo didn’t have an easy upbringing and spent her childhood as an orphan raised by her grandparents.

The loving mother shares with Briefly News what her future ambitions are regarding the prosperity and growth of her enterprise.

Mom of 2 children shares journey

Stunning Thabang notes that she started her beauty business in 2023 after working in the industry for several years:

“My business is called Tee Bangs. We offer a variety of services, including massages, makeup, waxing, facials, manicures, pedicures, and more.

“I've always dreamed of owning a business, and after working for a well-known beauty retail company for five years, I finally saw an opportunity for me to invest in myself and my skills and spread my wings.”

The 29-year-old explains that after matriculating, she started training to become a beautician and nail technician at Camelot International Health & Skincare Education.

Hammanskraal businesswoman thrives

Thabang has over seven years of experience in the beauty industry and explains that her young son and daughter inspire her to never quit:

“I have a 10-year-old son and two-year-old daughter whom I support with my business.”

The businesswoman shares that she wants to continue fostering growth within her enterprise and ensure great success with her endeavour:

“I'd like to expand my business. I'm looking to open more beauty clinics, both locally and afar. I am also looking to train young women like myself to become nail technicians and teach them the art of beauty.”

Hammanskraal beautician inspires

