A young woman who holds a degree in forensics from Unisa has found her true passion in another industry

The 22-year-old may have obtained her degree in September, but she’s decided to focus on her beauty hustle

Talking to Briefly News, Bridgette Kelebogile Montja excitedly opens up about where she would like to see herself in the coming years

A hard-working graduate is following her true passion, which happens to be in a different sector.

Bridgette Kelebogile Montja is a Unisa graduate with a beauty business. Image: Bridgette Kelebogile Montja/Supplied.

The young woman obtained her degree in forensic science and technology from Unisa and says she loves the investigative aspect of the field.

Unisa graduate loves beauty

Talking to Briefly News, Bridgette Kelebogile Montja notes that she started her business, called Monteekay Makeup, in 2020 and works from her home in Temba, but can operate in surrounding areas:

“Initially, I worked as an educational assistant while busy with makeup services. Later, I obtained a job as a makeup lecturer at a beauty college.”

Bridgette reflects on where her love of cosmetology started, explaining that she has loved makeup since she was a little girl:

“Beauty has always been my passion since a very young age. It has opened certain doors for me, besides it being my source of income, it is also the root and source of my happiness.”

Beautician wants to empower women

The 22-year-old is a true girl’s girl and states that she enjoys making ladies feel good about themselves:

“It feels amazing to know that you made other women feel good, by making them look good. Beauty is a fundamental piece of who I am.”

Bridgette reflects on what her ambitions for the future are:

“I dream of empowering and transferring skills to my fellow women who also love the beauty industry.”

The smart lady is completing her cosmetology qualification at a local college called Nail Excellence.

Hammanskraal beautician inspires

