A hard-working mother in Pinetown, KZN is doing so well with her baking business

Annah Maseko started her entrepreneurial endeavour after being unemployed for six years, and despite the various challenges she’s faced, the mom of one hasn’t looked back since

Briefly News reached out to the baker, who opened up about everything she learnt in 2023

A dedicated baker in Pinetown, KZN is not allowing any challenge or setback to keep her down.

Annah Maseko is a mom and a baker. Image: Annah Maseko.

Source: Facebook

The mother of one previously told Briefly News that she started her business after being jobless for six years.

Now, Annah Maseko, who owns ‘Annah’s Creations’, is working hard to make a success of her baking endeavour.

KZN baker thrives

In a follow-up chat, Annah shares with Briefly News some of the obstacles she’s faced as she conquers the world of business on her own:

“Working from home is a challenge for me. I have to put my ingredients in the family bridge. Clients ordering at the last minute is also an obstacle.”

The caring parent further says that she continues to try and build a rapport with her clients:

“I am always trying to prove to new clients that I can do whatever they ask of me. Sometimes, there are still some trust barriers.”

Mom of 1 who bakes has big dreams

The entrepreneur has learnt many vital lessons this year and intends on growing her business through obtaining a new fridge, having loyal clientele, building a separate room to work from, and hopefully buying a car for business errands.

“I learnt to always stay humble and loyal to my clients. Loyalty brings more clients.

“This year, I also learnt that I cannot run a business by myself. I need help from other bakers. You cannot just be a baker by yourself, you need input from others. So, I am part of a group where we help each other when we come across various problems.”

Mpumalanga mom runs successful catering business

In a related story by Briefly News, a determined mother of two kiddies is working hard with her catering business, using a portion of her profits to assist others.

The young lady previously worked as a sales representative before taking the leap to start her enterprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News