A talented young baker in KZN who makes the most gorgeous cakes has shared some important advice for young people who want to start similar businesses

The 26-year-old initially wanted to study Animal Welfare at Unisa but sadly had no funds to complete her diploma

Talking to Briefly News, Nondumiso Manana also opened up about what some of her favourite sweet treats for winter are

A hard-working young baker in a town called Esikhawini in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province is grinding hard with her business.

Nondumiso Manana is a baker from KZN who makes the loveliest cakes. Image: Supplied.

In a recent interview with Briefly News, Nondumiso Manana noted that while she wanted to study Animal Welfare at Unisa, she was unable to obtain her qualification due to funding issues.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the young lady shares some advice for young people who want to start baking businesses.

The KZN baker notes young people should follow their passions

Nondumiso explains that having a love of baking is the first step to starting a business:

“If you love baking and you’re good at it then you really could turn your hobby into a profitable small business.

“The key ingredients for a successful baking business are passion and love for what you do.”

The talented baker makes lovely cakes and has a knack for business

The entrepreneur argues that baking businesses are versatile for a number of reasons:

“Cakes will always be a staple for many occasions, but the key is to have something exceptional to offer.

The innovative woman is also an exceptional make-up artist and loves the artsy nature of cake designing:

“If you have a love and passion for it, why not go for it? Time waits for nobody.”

Smart baker shares winter favourites

While Nondumiso can make a wide array of goodies – from custom-made cakes to cupcakes, and more, she has a few winter faves she loves more than anything:

“Some of my favourite bakes in winter are scones and muffins because you can always have them with tea or coffee, or even juice if you’re not a coffee person.”

