This South African woman dropped awesome caffeine plug for coffee lovers - R120 for three boxes of Nescafe cappuccino sticks!

The price of food is astronomical, and people are barely avoiding the basics, so when an awesome special like this comes around, best believe people are gonna jump on it.

South African woman shares awesome cappuccino stick special with fellow coffee lovers

TikTok user @lmstylediaries showed people that Pick n Pay is selling three boxes of Nescafe cappuccino sticks for R120 - a steal!

Take a look at this awesome caffeine plug:

Fellow coffee lovers thank the women for the amazing caffeine plug

Mzansi citizens were shocked at the price of these Nescafe cappuccino sticks as they normally retail for over R80 for a single box!

Read some of the gratitude shed in the comments section below:

MomLife shared some more info:

“Available on the ASAP app, too ”

User5271034381658 was grateful:

“Thank you, friend, it is my favourite item ”

Liza-Marie needed the:

“Oh, can someone please buy it for me soon and come and deliver it I would really appreciate it”

Sylvia Gonçalves got hers:

“Went to buy it for me, it's a very good deal! so happy to see that it is on special, and tomorrow is the last day.”

Kind man offers to pay for girl’s items at grocery store, gives her 30 seconds to fill basket in viral video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a generous man stepped forward to make a young girl's grocery shopping dream come true.

The heartwarming incident unfolded at a supermarket, where the girl was seen eyeing her favourite items.

The kind stranger offered to pay for whatever she could place in her basket in just 30 seconds. With a mix of surprise and excitement, the girl swiftly embarked on her timed shopping spree, filling her basket with her most cherished treats and toys.

