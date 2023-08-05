A University of Witwatersrand (Wits) student showed people what she gets for free groceries from her school, and there were some handy items

The lady made a video unpacking her delivery full of food to last her a month and went viral for showing gratitude

Online users thought it was interesting to watch, as most were fascinated in the names of the food brands

A student from Wits University got thousands of views. Many people thought it was interesting to see what those in need get.

A Wits University student showed people the groceries she got from the institution for free, many loved how she appreciated it. Image: @nokwaziie4321

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman received more than 22 000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people.

Wits University's free food initiative impresses student

A video shared by @nokwaziie4321 shows the creator unpacking the free food from Wits university. In the video, she received basics such as maize meal, canned beans, salt, noodles and more.

Online users fascinated by TikTok video of free Wits grocery haul

The video of the food received hundreds of comments. Many people complimented the woman for being grateful for what she got.

user5942578454395 said:

"People complaining about brands yet this is such a beautiful initiative, and very good essentials, beautiful."

Thandie commented:

"Tjo my insecurities wouldn't allow me to eat those brands."

Laetitia wrote:

"I love you for the way you can appreciate, I'd be so happy if I received free items, too even if it's no name brand."

ontle.x.jameela added:

"Girl don’t mind the negative comments about the brands as long as you got your grocery babes."

Kgadi gushed:

"Nana I love the fact that you appreciate that grocery don't mind the comments the thing is no one is going to open ur stomach to check what you ate."

Boityy_19 exclaimed:

"Bathong! It's my first time seeing these brands ever since ke phela."

Mzansi fascinated by others' groceries in TikTok video

Many people love to see what others buy. One woman left peeps fascinated after spending thousands at a Clicks store.

