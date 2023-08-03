This woman found some cool items at PEP Home and decided to share them with her followers

In a video, she showed a cool spice rack that spins, as well as a few nice kitchen staples

People made it clear in the comment section that PEP Home has stepped up its game

The South African babe got some awesome products for her home from the PEP Home store. She shared them in a TikTok video, and people were all over it.

This babe showed some cool items she got from PEP Home, and her followers loved the plugs. Image: TikTok / @lilycreates13

Source: TikTok

PEP was an underrated store in SA, but people have learnt its beauty, and it has become one of the most popular stores in today's times.

Mzansi Tiktokker shares an awesome PEP Home haul video

TikTok user @lilycreates13 bought some awesome items from PEP home. One of the coolest items she bought was a carousel for spices which can totally be used for a multitude of things.

Everyone is about a little organising convenience nowadays! Take a look at these cool items; PEP Home has done it again:

Fellow PEP Home lovers flock to the comment section to Marvel over the cool products

Nothing new people were blown away by the PEP Home items. This previously underrated store has definitely gained its glory over the past couple of years.

Read some of the hype:

MB007 needed to know:

“Did you buy the fridge drawer from Pep too?”

Tshitshimbuyazi appreciated the plug:

“Wow, nice, thanks.”

H I L L Y dreams of the day:

“Can't wait to have my own house”

NickyM is a total fan:

“PEP is life”

