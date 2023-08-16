One woman on TikTok went to McDonald's for their special menu that is within most people's budgets

McDonald's offers some affordable options on a budget, and this creator wanted others to see exactly what they could get

The video of the woman's food plug received lots of love, and many made plans to visit the popular restaurant

Mcdonald's impressed a customer who made a video at the restaurant. This woman shared with her followers some of the cheapest items they can get at McDonald's.

A woman’s TikTok video of the R10 Mcdonald's menu was a viral hit with Mzansi netizens. Image:@lifestyleby_alisha

The video of the McDonald's menu received over 20 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were excited to try it out.

McDonald's menu and prices impress TikTok users

@lifestyleby_alisha posted that they could get McDonald's food for R10. The menu included hot and cold beverages, a burger and more. Watch the video below:

Mcdonald's lovers excited over R10 menu

Many people admitted that they were big fans of McDonald's. Some people started sharing how they get their McDonald's bargains.

Lebza said:

"I remember when I was in high school and they had the small chips for R5 and we’d buy a lot of them and put them all on the tray and share lol."

Saiyuri_Naicker_20 commented:

"I was at McDonald's today, I use the McDonald's app and paid R15 for chips."

mueez wroted:

"Gonna take my girl for a R10 date."

Juhi Bhola added:

"I’m about to be fancy while being broke."

k_karma was chuffed:

"I am going for a solo date tomorrow."

Nyako Konja

"I do not want to struggle anymore Life is too short."

Food plugs fascinate South Africans

People like to know where they can get cheap items, including food. Many netizens were excited by a young lady who helped people with KFC free food.

