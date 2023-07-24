One woman got KFC to her doorstep for no cost after putting in some effort all from her smartphone

Many people were fascinated by the video as they were desperate to know how she was able to get so much food

The young lady recommended a way people create to get their own, but people were disappointed that it only works on certain phones

A TikTok creator made a video that went viral showing that she got free food. Naturally, the video got lots of attention as many people were curious to know how she could have done it.

A TikTok video shows a creator getting free KFC after using an app called Sweatcoin. Image: @_donn1

Source: TikTok

The lady continued to make another video to prove that she is able to finesse a free meal. Many people were in the comment section trying to figure out if the TikTokker was being truthful.

Free KFC has TikTok viewers fascinated by Sweatcoin app

@_donn1 posted that he got a bucket of chicken, burgers, chips and more from.KFC for free. The lady showed that the meal would have cost her 300, after using the app, Sweatcoin which gave her a full discount. Watch the video below:

South African TikTok viewers to know how to get free KFC

Many people were curious, and the lady recommended an application that only works on an iPhone. Read what people had to say after the revelation:

user998573375 commented:

"Kimi it says I must use iPhone or apple watch aii."

_Missdonn · Creator said:

"yooh sorry."

t’s me your opp asked:

"I already have Sweatcoin but how do I get this?"

Simeon Reddy wrote:

"Nothing for mahala in SA."

JoyCe remaed:

"Guys!t This Sweatcoin only allows you to download on Iphone/Apple,Period. Not in Android."

Nonkululeko Mazib935 tried to explain:

"It’s an app that pays you to exercise so the more you exercise and refer people the more coins you get."

Source: Briefly News