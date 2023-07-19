A beautiful woman went shopping for food at Woolies and spent R2000 on various grocery items

She pointed out that her mother bought her groceries and indicated that this is how her mother shows her love

Netizens were divided on whether she spent the right amount of money on the food or if she could have gotten it somewhere for a lower price

A young woman was taken grocery shopping by her mother, who spent R2K on her. Image: @keituu21

Source: TikTok

A Free State hun was spoiled by her mother when she was taken to do grocery shopping at Woolies.

The gorgeous young woman spent R2K buying necessities and food, filling her trolley and heart with joy and gratitude for her mother's love.

Mother buys woman R2K worth of groceries in TikTok video

@keituu21 believes that grocery shopping is her mother's language, as she indicates in the caption. Her video crossed the half-a-million mark, garnering thousands of likes.

The young woman is shown taking meat and other items on her grocery list in the video. She then happily pushes the trolley to the till. She thanks her mother in the caption and shows how much she appreciates the groceries her mother bought her.

Watch the video here:

A Debate over which shop is affordable erupts in the comment section

Netizens are divided over whether she got her money's worth for the amount of groceries she bought. At the same time, some are happy she shops at Woolies.

Woolies' food has been in the news recently, with celebrities and public figures complaining about the money they have to spend buying food at the retailer.

BRP Thebe said:

"You can get more with R2K at Shoprite."

Kim Mentor gave some advice.

"Please go to Checkers or, better yet, Food Lovers. With a R2K budget, you'll get more meat, veggies and seafood."

Simlindele Mkhize defended her store choice.

"People should understand that doing grocery shopping at Woolies is your preference."

Reneilwe Phateng-mor also supported her.

"Maybe, just maybe, she prefers Woolies."

Cassandra stanned the video.

"I love a Woolies haul."

