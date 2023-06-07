An influencer's Clicks haul has taken the internet by storm as she set out to buy toilet paper but purchased many other items.

The young woman's shopping led her to fill her cart with a wide range of products of items

The unexpected shopping spree has sparked a flurry of reactions across Mzansi

Content influencer massive Clicks haul trends as she justifies buying unnecessary goods. Images: @kaylakimkay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a surprising turn of events, a content influencer's Clicks haul has taken the internet by storm as she set out to buy toilet paper but purchased many other items.

Influencer's massive Clicks haul goes viral as buys much more

The unexpected shopping spree costed her R1 400 and has sparked many reactions across South Africa.

TikTok user @kaylakimkay did a Clicks haul video which quickly went viral, capturing the attention of viewers. The content influencer initially expected a simple purchase of toilet paper. However, her enthusiasm and impulsive shopping led her to fill her cart with a wide range of products.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares the same sentiments as Clicks

The video triggered a mixed response from South Africans, with some finding it amusing and entertaining, while others criticized the influencer's excessive and impulsive shopping habits. The incident has ignited conversations about consumerism, personal finance, and the influence of social media on spending behaviour.

Here are the comments:

@saz said:

"Clicks should sponsor you but you about to empty them shops. I love these and I love you even more."

@Unathi Paballo Mkhombo commented:

"Side eye"

@Viweeeee said:

"At this point clicks is the problem not you."

@Crossfit commented:

"l love it when you randomly speak Xhosa."

@tia_seane said:

"I finished my tissue for my issue.”

@Nongie Mabuza commented:

"The trick when it comes to clicks is go to aisle where you’re buying whatever you want, take it and then act blind and head over to the till."

@SAZ said:

"We feel you girl."

@Sop commented:

"You must try and discipline yourself."

Source: Briefly News