A video of a woman using a W.Lab Fragrance Booster has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the woman using the product on her clothes seen inside the washing machine

She said she had found the secret to keeping her clothes smelling fresh and Many netizens were excited to try it

A South African woman took to social media to plug netizens on how to get their laundry smelling fresh and clean for longer.

A Mzansi woman plugged netizens on how to get their laundry smelling fresh. Image: @sinodelz_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Fabric conditioner can make your clothes feel softer, more luxurious and can add a pleasant scent to your clothes.

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman holding a bottle of fragrance booster from Woolworths. She pours the product into her laundry inside the washing machine.

She shared that discovered the secret to keeping her laundry and blankets smelling super fresh.

According to Woolworths, the W.Lab Fragrance Boosters add a burst of fresh scent to your laundry, helping your clothes and fabrics stay fresher for longer. And it's suitable for all colours and fabrics.

South Africans react to the video with gratitude for the plug

EsihlesoMjisa asked:

"Can you use it if you don't have a washing machine?"

Ntsikaya87 reacted:

"Comfort or nothing!! Best fabric conditioner EVER."

Tebby wrote:

"I didn't know it's available in SA. Always seen it on TV and US programs."

Leesah booi said:

"Definitely trying this, thanks, babe ❤️."

marsha knight replied:

"I use the same combo, and everyone is loving their fresh laundry."

tshidikitime commented:

"I wish there was a bigger bottle, finishes faster otherwise the best."

