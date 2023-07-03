A video of a man cleaning walls covered in damp mold in his Cape Town home has been doing the rounds online

In the footage the man is seen clearing the space and cleaning it with a detergent to kill the fungal growth

While some netizens were impressed by the end result, several others were concerned about the safety of the room

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One Cape Town man revealed how he was able to clean stubborn mold from his walls in a now-viral video.

A man tackled cleaning his moldy walls in a TikTok video. Image: @nkcubekog/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man shares how he cleaned his moldy house in viral video

The footage posted on TikTok, shows the room with stained walls, covered in mold. The man is seen cleaning the space using a detergent in a spray bottle. He soon reveals the same walls looking a lot cleaner than before as he had found something to kill the mold.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to NHS, moulds produce allergens (substances that can cause an allergic reaction), irritants and, sometimes, toxic substances.

Inhaling or touching mould spores may cause an allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Moulds can also cause asthma attacks. Damp and mould can also affect the immune system.

Intrigued South Africans react to the video

Many netizens were taken aback by how bad the mold was in the man's home and expressed concerns for his health and well-being. Others were impressed by how well he managed to get rid of the mold.

@SihleCypro wrote:

"That room is not safe for you to be in ."

teswillrarnold said:

"I honestly thought that I'm the only one struggling with mould. It's bad yaz! ."

Tamar responded:

" Try to get a moisture absorber, it's about R30 at Makro."

Raygana @modestfix modest wear replied:

"Please invest in a dehumidifier it will help keep moisture under control once u get rid of that mould."

Liezl Rowan commented:

"I've never seen it this bad please be safe."

Monde wrote:

"I once saw a video here in TikTok about using pool chlorine & I used it in my bathroom ceiling & the mould hasn't been back. It's been a year now ."

Hangry lady shares picture of moldy bread she received with fast food order

In another story, Briefly News reported that there is nothing more disappointing when you are starving than opening your order to find out something wrong with it that makes it inedible.

A Mzansi babe thought she was going to sink her teeth into a pillow-soft mini loaf from KFC until she saw the patches of mold on it.

If there is one way to turn a person into a Karen, it is to put food in front of their face when they are starving and tell them they cannot eat it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News