A South African woman took to social media to share a video of her traumatic experience with a gas cylinder

In the footage posted on TikTok, the woman shows the extinguished cylider after it had caught alight

In a separate video the woman explained what transpired, leaving several of her online friends concerned

A woman was left traumatised by her gas heater after the gas cylinder caught alight.

In a video, Vanessa (@vanessa_ae96) shows the heater in the middle of the living room after it had been extinguished using a fire extinguisher.

A woman shared how a gas cylinder caught fire while trying to use the gas heater. Image: @vanessa_ae96/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman explains how gas cylinder caught a light in viral TikTok video

In a separate video, Vanessa explains that she had turned the gas heater on to try to keep warm while not wasting electricity when it was cold and snowy in Johannesburg on Monday.

She and her brother took the gas cylinder from a gas stove to place in the heater. Vanessa explained that when they tried to turn it on, the cylinder caught alight on the third attempt of trying to switch the heater on.

Vanessa explains that she suspects that it was fiddling with the opening of the gas cylinder that caused issues and therefore causing a leakage.

Thankfully, after much panic, she managed to put out the fire.

Watch the videos below:

According to Healthy Working Lives, there are a number of risks when using gas such as explosion from damaged, overheated or poorly maintained cylinders, pipes, equipment or appliances. There is also the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and burns caused by contact with flame or hot surfaces.

Fire and explosion are the primary hazards associated with flammable gases, oxygen, and other oxidising gases, Youngstown University states.

South African netizens react to the video with stress and concern

The woman's ordeal left many netizens feeling uneasy as they responded to the video with questions and fears of using their own gas heaters.

Mabusanah wrote:

"I am glad you are all okay. Do you mind sharing how it started /what happened? Now I am scared to switch on my one. It's like this one exactly."

happylinda13 said:

"Lapho ngihleli kuyo manje."

Bee wrote:

"NB: To check gas leakage every time you change gas cylinder... Use soap and water solution. Check YouTube videos.. That's how I found peace in using gas."

Queenet Mahlangu replied:

"Yabona, this just heightened the fear that I already had ."

⭐ said:

"You can never pay me enough to use anything that is gas . So glad you guys are okay ."

KuMoro wrote:

"Me watching this in front of our gas heater ."

