The deadly nitric oxide gas leak at the Angelo Informal Settlement has resulted in the deaths of 17 people

According to reports, 11 people are being treated at Tambo Memorial Hospital after inhaling the toxic gas

Families have been left in shambles after losing loved ones, and South Africans worry that the government won't do anything

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from a nitric oxide gas leak at the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg, Johannesburg, has risen.

The deadly gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement has claimed more lives. Images: Wikus de Wet, William Campbell & Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

One person dies in hospital following the gas leak in Boksburg

Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi confirmed on Thursday morning that 17 people have now died as a result of the horrific gas leak.

SABC News reported that the latest victim died at Tambo Memorial Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

Initially, 16 people were found dead in the informal settlement, and several others were rushed to hospital. As it stands, the Tambo Hospital is treating 11 people who may have inhaled the deadly gas, reports TimesLIVE.

Lesufi stated that one patient was on oxygen, and the other patient in a similar condition did not make it.

Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg declared safe

It is believed the gas leak came from a gas cylinder used by Zama Zamas (illegal miners) for their unlawful mining activities.

The Gauteng premier stated that the area where the gas leak occurred had been declared safe. Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will head to the hospital for an oversight visit on Thursday.

Families left traumatised after relatives die from inhaling nitrate oxide gas

The community has been left distraught following the deadly gas leak. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, one community member stated they could smell the gas before people started passing out.

Some community members stated that they ran away when they started seeing others falling.

Residents of the informal settlement have lost husbands, wives and children.

South Africans react to the tragic gas leak in Boksburg

@BonganiNtuli said:

"I see the culprits dying in the Boksburg gas leak, and that is regrettable, but what's tragic is the unsuspecting community that is getting unknowingly poisoned by mercury gas. It causes lung disease, kidney failure, loss of vision, impaired speech etc.

@Deeleenquent said:

"The day Zama Zamas pop up in Sandton, then maybe something will be done. Domestic terrorism has been unleashed on the citizens whilst SANDF members are being moered by SAPS on freeways. #VoetsekANC"

@karabomophiring said:

"Nothing. Nothing sustainable will be done. There’ll be a brief kerfuffle and “crackdown” after this and a month down the line, it will be business as usual because the demand and the supply chain will remain intact."

Briefly News previously reported that three children are among those killed by the toxic gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg, Gauteng.

A total of 16 people have been confirmed dead, with the youngest victim only one-year-old.

The mass death comes after a gas cylinder containing noxious nitric oxide leaked, resulting in residents inhaling the gas on Wednesday evening, 5 July.

