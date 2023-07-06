16 people, including women and children, have been confirmed dead from a gas leak at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg

The gas cylinder responsible for the leak was allegedly stolen by suspected illegal miners from a nearby warehouse

The Boksburg gas leak comes six months after the devastating Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion that killed 41

BOKSBURG - Several bodies were found scattered around the Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg following a nitrate oxide gas leak.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, 5 July. At least 16 people, including women and children, have been confirmed dead from nitrate inhalation poisoning.

The mass death has been linked to a gas cylinder believed to have been stolen by suspected illegal miners from a nearby warehouse, The Citizen reported.

Preliminary investigations link gas leak to illegal mining activity

The link to alleged illegal mining activities was made through preliminary information, and the incident is still under investigation. However, Ekurhuleni emergency services said illegal miners usually use nitrate oxide to draw gold out of the soil.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said EMS teams are still combing the informal settlement in search of other victims who may have also been poisoned, meaning the death toll may rise.

The deadly nitrate oxide gas leak comes six months after the catastrophic Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion that claimed 41 lives and left scores of people injured, IOL reported.

South Africans mourn lives lost in Boksburg gas leak

Below are some reactions:

@BonganeMzi mourned:

"This is sad news, may their souls rest in peace."

@Joe4421246681 added:

"This is so sad. God save South Africa."

@Rangwetse1 said:

"This illegal mining will cause more deaths if nothing is done about it."

@_Don_Self grieved:

"Innocent people lost lives."

@mphoSA549460744 criticised:

"Welcome to "banana republic" where everybody does as they please. Illegal mining could be the cause of this."

@MrThizozo commented:

"Boksburg must be named GAS LEAK CITY!!!"

@TPinkie claimed:

"I'm starting to think we are cursed here in Boksburg."

@KaraboPDube added:

"Boksburg needs prayers."

